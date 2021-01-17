Gunmen shoot, kill two Afghan women judges in Kabul: Officials

Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country’s capital Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack on the judges happened as they were traveling to their office in a court vehicle, Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the court told AFP.

“Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” Qaweem said.

“The vehicle was transporting the women judges to their office.”

A Car of Female Judges attacked in PD4 Kabul city, casualties fesrs. pic.twitter.com/Z48gUjaNvq — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) January 17, 2021

There are more than 200 female judges working for the country’s top court, the spokesman added.

Kabul police confirmed the attack.

“They were judges working for the Supreme Court,” said Jamshid Rasuli, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, especially in Kabul where a new trend of targeted killings of high-profile figures have sown fear and chaos in the restive city.

The latest attack comes just two days after the Pentagon announced it had cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500, their lowest numbers during the nearly two decades of war.

Read more:

Roadside bomb kills two policemen in Afghanistan: Officials

German football federation looks into racial incident against player of Afghan origin

Afghan radio journalist shot dead in car ambush, fifth media person to be killed

Last Update: Sunday, 17 January 2021 KSA 08:56 - GMT 05:56