Indian opposition seeks probe into security leak after TV anchor’s messages emerge

Indian opposition parties called on Monday for an investigation into chat messages from a top TV anchor that they said showed prior knowledge of
air strikes carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government against Pakistan in 2019.
Pakistan's army soldiers guard the area, after Indian military aircrafts struck on February 26, according to Pakistani officials, in Jaba village, near Balakot, Pakistan, on March 7, 2019. (Reuters)
“India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially-stated position,” he said in a statement released by Republic.
“There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian’s mind that we would hit back,” he added, accusing opposition parties of acting as a “mouthpiece” for Pakistan.
Spokesmen for India’s defense and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the transcripts.
Republic has often adopted positions supportive of the Modi government and Goswami is known for his aggressive attacks on the opposition in his prime-time nightly program, one of the country’s most watched.
India’s main opposition Congress party, as well as Shiv Sena, a regional party that governs Maharashtra state where the TV channel is based, have both called for a government inquiry into the messages.
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress lawmaker, said the messages required “serious inquiry” by the Modi government, which has made national security a top priority.
The messages have reignited tensions with Pakistan, with Islamabad’s foreign ministry saying the transcripts showed the strikes were engineered to coincide with a general election that Modi won by a landslide a few months later.