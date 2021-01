Lawyers for Alexei Navalny on Monday said they have not been granted access to him since the Kremlin critic was detained on his return to Russia on Sunday, and that his condition was unknown.

Police detained Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West.



Here is a full video of his detention. pic.twitter.com/1dp9sRrOUQ — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) January 17, 2021



Last Update: Monday, 18 January 2021 KSA 10:38 - GMT 07:38