Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday expelled two Dutch diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from The Hague in December for espionage.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two Russians were accused of spying on the Dutch high-tech sector. Russia’s embassy in The Hague at the time said the Netherlands had presented no evidence of unlawful acts by the Russian diplomats.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday the decision was based on the principle of reciprocity and that the two diplomats had two weeks to leave Russia.

Read more:

Russia expels Colombian diplomats in tit-for-tat move after spying accusations

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move after spying accusations

Last Update: Monday, 18 January 2021 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53