UN human rights office calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

The UN human rights office called on Monday for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is being held in a police station a day after arriving back in Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Aleksei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law,” the Geneva-based rights office said in a statement on Twitter.

Read more: Kremlin critic Navalny arrested at Moscow airport

Russia’s prison service said opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport after returning from Germany on Sunday.

The prison service said he was detained for multiple violations of parole and terms of a suspended prison sentence and would be held in custody until a court makes a decision in his case.

Read more:

Kremlin critic Navalny’s condition ‘unknown’ following arrest in Russia: Lawyer

Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says

Last Update: Monday, 18 January 2021 KSA 14:36 - GMT 11:36