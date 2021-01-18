US elected state official arrested after vowing to travel Washington DC with rifle

The US Justice Department said on Sunday that it had arrested an elected official from New Mexico who had vowed to travel to Washington with firearms to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
New Mexico county commissioner Cuoy Griffin was arrested in DC today b/c of his role in the Capitol riot. Griffin, who co founded ‘Cowboys for Trump’, went back to D.C., reportedly armed, & claims he was armed on the 6th. New Mexico’s AG is vowing to have an ousted from office. pic.twitter.com/HBoV3JPmM4— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 17, 2021
It was not immediately clear whether Griffin was carrying firearms when he was arrested on Sunday. He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.
Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged in Federal Court for Actions at the U.S. Capitol: Chad Barrett Jones was arrested and charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. https://t.co/JRfmMkYIB4— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 18, 2021
Law enforcement officials have been bracing for further violence across the country ahead of Biden’s inauguration. More than a dozen states activated National Guard troops to help secure their capitol buildings following an FBI warning of armed demonstrations by right-wing extremists. But by late Sunday afternoon, only handfuls of demonstrators had taken to the streets.
Today Acting Secretary Gaynor briefed @VP Pence on #DHS preparations to secure the upcoming #InaugurationCeremony. He was joined by leaders from the @FBI, @SecretService, @FEMA, and @USNationalGuard to discuss this collaborative effort. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/t6hN2XJxQY— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2021
