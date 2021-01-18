US defense officials worried about insider attack, FBI vetting National Guard in DC

US defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.
Today Acting Secretary Gaynor briefed @VP Pence on #DHS preparations to secure the upcoming #InaugurationCeremony. He was joined by leaders from the @FBI, @SecretService, @FEMA, and @USNationalGuard to discuss this collaborative effort. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/t6hN2XJxQY— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2021
“We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said in an interview after he and other military leaders went through an exhaustive, three-hour security drill in preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration. He said Guard members are also getting training on how to identify potential insider threats.
National Guard members walk at the Capitol, in Washington, US, January 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Multiple officials said the process began as the first Guard troops began deploying to D.C. more than a week ago. And they said it is slated to be complete by Wednesday. Several officials discussed military planning on condition of anonymity.
Outside my office window this morning: National Guard at every intersection, FBI Wanted posters with pictures of Trump insurrectionists, and all of downtown Washington DC fenced off in preparation for Biden Inauguration on Wednesday.#insurrection #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/yV8WcxfKwd— Hans Kristensen (@nukestrat) January 15, 2021
Insider threats have been a persistent law enforcement priority in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. But in most cases, the threats are from homegrown insurgents radicalized by al-Qaeda, the ISIS group or similar groups. In contrast, the threats against Biden’s inauguration have been fueled by supporters of President Donald Trump, far-right militants, white supremacists and other radical groups. Many believe Trump’s baseless accusations that the election was stolen from him, a claim that has been refuted by many courts, the Justice Department and Republican officials in key battleground states.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol. (AFP)
Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, has been meeting with Guard troops as they arrive in D.C. and as they gather downtown. He said he believes there are good processes in place to identify any potential threats.
A member of the US Secret Service stands outside the White House in DC. (File photo)
Commanders went over every aspect of the city’s complicated security lockdown, with McCarthy and others peppering them with questions about how the troops will respond in any scenario and how well they can communicate with the other enforcement agencies scattered around the city.
FBI announcing group planning armed sieges of every state Capitol as well as through inauguration day.— Anthony Field 🌎🌹 (@unFIELDtered) January 12, 2021
D.C. had declared a state of emergency for the next 15 days. National Guard deployed (FIFTEEN THOUSAND). pic.twitter.com/2Fy0KNORMC
SHOW MORE
The bulk of the Guard members will be armed. And McCarthy said units are going through repeated drills to practice when and how to use force and how to work quickly with law enforcement partners. Law enforcement officers would make any arrests.