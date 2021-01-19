Top Republican senator blasts US President Trump for provoking ‘mob’ at Capitol riot

Top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell ripped into outgoing President Donald Trump Tuesday for “provoking” his supporters during the January 6th riots at the US Capitol.

Referring to the rioters as a “mob,” McConnell said they were fed lies and “provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

“They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like.”

.@senatemajldr on the U.S. Capitol Attack: "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people." pic.twitter.com/QIeviyHkl3 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2021

“But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation,” the Senate Majority Leader said.

McConnell was speaking about the riots sparked by Trump supporters who stormed and vandalized the Capitol after the president gave a public speech, deeming the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden was invalid.

Several people died, including a police officer.

