Trump orders assessment of security risks of Chinese made drones in US govt fleet

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing US agencies to prioritize removing Chinese-made drones from American government fleets and to assess any security risks.

Trump directed all US agencies to outline security risks posed by the existing government drone fleet from drones built by Chinese companies or by other countries deemed foreign adversaries.

Last month, the US Commerce Department added China’s SZ DJI Technology, the world’s largest drone maker, to the American government’s economic blacklist, along with dozens of other Chinese companies.

Trump, who long touted friendly ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he sought to make good on promises to rebalance a massive trade deficit, made getting tough on China a key part of his failed campaign for re-election last year. He accused his Democratic opponent, President-elect Joe Biden, of being soft toward Beijing.

