Biden to immediately reverse Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims

Joe Biden will sign 15 executive actions after he is sworn in as US president on Wednesday, aides said, undoing policies put in place by outgoing President Donald Trump and making his first moves on the pandemic and climate change.
To address the “crises” of the pandemic, the economy, climate change and racial inequity, Biden will sign the executive orders and memorandums in the Oval Office in the afternoon, and ask agencies to take steps in two additional areas, said incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
President-elect Joe Biden becomes emotional as he delivers remarks at the Major Joseph R. Beau Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center. (AFP)
“In the coming days and weeks, we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the President-elect’s promises to the American people,” said Psaki. Further actions will include revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans and reversing a policy that blocks US funding for programs overseas linked to abortion.
On the economic front, Biden will ask the Centers for Disease Control to extend moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures until the end of March, and the Department of Education to suspend student loan payments until the end of September.