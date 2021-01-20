How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden’s inauguration

Here’s how world leaders are reacting to US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking in Parliament

“I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference following an EU Summit video conference at the European Council building in Brussels, on November 19, 2020. (AP)

European Commission Presisent Ursula Von Der Leyen, in a Tweet

“The US is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (File photo: AFP)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a video statement

“Today is a good day for democracy. In the US of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling.”

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez speaks at a parliamentary session in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking at a public event

“The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world’s most powerful democracy.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a news conference due to coronavirus spread, in Rome, Italy March 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, speaking in parliament on Tuesday

“We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see, to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (AFP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on extending the New Start Arms Control Treaty, speaking to reporters

“Russia and its president are in favor of preserving this agreement... If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to Likud party MKs at the Knesset (Israel's parliament) in Jerusalem, December 2, 2020. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement

“Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran.”

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum pauses during an interview with The Associated Press in Gaza City, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012. Barhoum said Tuesday Gaza's ruling Hamas movement is willing to cede power to an interim unity government led by its longtime rival, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.(AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum

“There are no regrets at the departure of Trump, as he has been the biggest source and sponsor of injustice, violence and extremism in the world and the direct partner of the Israeli occupation in the aggression against our people.”

“US President Joe Biden must reverse the course of misguided and unjust policies against our people and lay the foundations for security and stability in the region.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 January 2021 KSA 21:08 - GMT 18:08