In farewell remarks, Trump says ‘movement we started is only just beginning’

Outgoing US President Donald Trump said the “movement” he started was “only just beginning,” in excerpts of his farewell speech released on Tuesday.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” Trump said.

It was not clear which “movement” Trump was referring to. On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police. Several people were killed, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

But Trump said, “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” in his farewell speech, adding that “political violence” could not be tolerated.

Middle East

Trump has also touted his success in achieving “historic” peace deals in the Middle East. Trump said it was the “dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing out soldiers home.”

“I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” Trump said.

China

As for China, Trump said the US “revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.”

He added: “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 January 2021 KSA 23:34 - GMT 20:34