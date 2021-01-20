New day in America: US swears in Joe Biden as its 46th president

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States later Wednesday, after which he says he will restore America’s standing across the globe.

Biden tweeted that it was a “new day in America” shortly after attending a mass in Washington.

Outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House earlier and headed to his resort in Florida. Trump left behind a farewell letter to his successor, despite being the first president in modern history to skip his successor’s inauguration.

The US capital was exceptionally empty Wednesday after a “Green Zone” was set up to prevent security incidents. This comes after the Jan. 6 riot and raiding of the Capitol building by supporters of Trump.

The United States will be swearing in Joe Biden as its 46th president.



Trump, who was impeached for a second time by Congress last week, has claimed that the presidential election was rigged and “stolen” by Biden and the Democrats.

President-elect Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP)

Shortly after being inaugurated, Biden is expected to sign at least 15 executive orders to reverse several Trump-era policies. This includes the notorious Muslim travel ban, reentering the Paris Climate Deal, and coronavirus response policies.

Biden is also expected to send a bill to Congress that would allow millions of illegal immigrants living in the US to have a road to citizenship.

Making history

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history as she becomes the first female vice president and the first Black vice president in the US.

Harris was most recently a senator from California.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a COVID-19 memorial, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP)

And Biden will make history by becoming the oldest president. He is 78 years old.

