Three US National Guard members killed in helicopter crash in New York

Three National Guard members on a training flight were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field in western New York.
The helicopter flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, according to Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.
Tonight we are devastated by the crash of a New York Army National Guard helicopter in the town of Mendon that killed three of New York's bravest during a training mission.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 21, 2021
I'm directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a news conference that witnesses who called 911 reported hearing the sounds of an engine sputtering and said the aircraft was flying very low.