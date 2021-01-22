EU top official Michel phones Russia’s Putin to demand Navalny’s release

A senior European Union official told Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Friday to release opposition politician Alexei Navalny and
demanded an investigation into the Kremlin critic’s poisoning last August.
An activist holds a portrait of opposition politician Alexei Navalny during a picket in his support in St Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020. (Reuters)
SHOW MORE
Navalny says Putin was behind his poisoning last August, a version of events that the Kremlin rejects. The Kremlin says it has seen no evidence that Navalny was poisoned.
“The president of the European Council informed President Putin of the grave concern in the EU and its member states over recent developments,” Michel’s office said in an official EU statement, referring to Navalny.
EU foreign ministers are expected to debate more economic sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday in Brussels.
EU lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday calling for the bloc to stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will take Russian natural gas to Europe, in response to Navalny’s arrest.