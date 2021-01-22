NEWS
WORLD

New US national security advisor holds introductory calls with European officials

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (AFP)
Reuters, Washington Friday 22 January 2021
Text size A A A

The White House's new national security chief on Thursday held introductory calls with officials from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, according to a National Security Council spokeswoman's statement released on Friday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed issues related to China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic with the officials and underscored President Joe Biden's “intention to strengthen the transatlantic alliance” with European allies, said spokeswoman Emily Horne.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 22 January 2021 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top