Veteran talk show host Larry King dead at age 87: Statement

Veteran talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87, Ora Media announces in a statement on King’s personal Twitter account.
January 23, 2021
On January 3, CNN announed that King, one of the network's biggest stars, had been in the hospital for more than one week due to a COVID-19 infection, according to AFP.
Television and media legend
Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021
His list of interviewees has ranged from every US president since 1974 to world leaders Yasser Arafat and Vladimir Putin, and celebrities Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and Barbra Streisand.
If required to choose most classic "Larry King Live” ever, here it is — Sinatra, 1988: pic.twitter.com/bFj67xMhsq— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 23, 2021
King hosted CNN's “Larry King Live” for 25 years, retiring in 2010.