Taiwan reports second day of incursions by Chinese air force, US reaffirms support

A total of 15 Chinese aircraft including 12 fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, the island’s defense ministry said, the second day of incursions by China.

A map provided by the ministry showed the Chinese aircraft again flew in between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.

Late on Saturday, the US State Department said its commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid,” adding that China’s “attempts to intimidate” the island are a threat to regional peace.

The comments are the first from Washington on relations with Taiwan since President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said it “notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan” and “urges Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan”.

Taiwan split from China at the end of a civil war in 1949. (File photo: AFP)

The statement added Washington would continue to work on “deepening” ties with democratic Taiwan.

Taiwan split from China at the end of a civil war in 1949. Its 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by the mainland, whose leaders view the island as their territory and have vowed to one day take it.

Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing over Taipei, but remains the latter’s most important unofficial ally and military backer.

Beijing balks at any official contacts with Taiwan and tries to keep the island diplomatically isolated.

President Donald Trump embraced warmer ties with the island as he feuded with China on issues like trade and national security.

Beijing has called for a reset in US-China ties under Biden and on Thursday warned the US to “cautiously and appropriately handle Taiwan issues to prevent harm to US-China relations”.

But the new US president is expected to remain tough on the superpower rival despite a softening of diplomatic tone.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd L) speaks during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the Korean War, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on October 23, 2020. (AFP)

Protecting Taiwan has become a rare bipartisan issue, especially as Chinese President Xi Jinping has ramped up threats towards the island.

Last year, Chinese airplanes made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and there is little sign of a shift since Biden came to power.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said 13 People’s Liberation Army aircraft, including eight bombers and four jets, entered its defense zone on Saturday.

In a tweet on Sunday, Taipei’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the US for its statement of support “in the face of Beijing’s ongoing coercion.”

There was no immediate response from Beijing on Sunday.

In a subtle but symbolic gesture, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the US was formally invited to Biden’s inauguration in what Taipei said was a precedent-setting first since Washington switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

The US statement on Saturday noted that Washington would “continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability”.

