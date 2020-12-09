UAE ranks 15 in UN’s Global Knowledge Index

The United Arab Emirates ranked 15 in the UN’s 2020 Global Knowledge Index, which measures education, research and development, and innovation in 138 countries around the world.

The top countries in this year’s index were Switzerland, which placed first, the United States second, and Finland third. The African countries of Chad, Angola, and Mauritania were ranked the lowest on the list.

The UAE was the top-rated Arab country, while Saudi Arabia and Bahrain placed in the top 50, at 42 and 43, respectively.

In the Index’s pre-university education sub-section, the UAE ranked tenth. In the sub-section of technical and vocational education and training, the UAE ranked 11 and Saudi Arabia 12.

The UAE was described as “leading performer in terms of its knowledge infrastructure” and Saudi Arabia a “strong performer.”

The report mentioned the Kingdom’s areas of strength, including the government’s success in information and communications technology promotion and the ease of protecting minority investors.

A photo dated November 23, 2005 showing Saudi students at King Saud University in Riyadh. (AFP)

The Global Knowledge Index is a joint initiative between the UN’s Development Program and Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and is meant to be a tool for policymakers, researchers, and the private sector.

The index is based on data from over 30 international databases including UNESCO and the World Bank.

It tracks the knowledge performance of countries in seven areas including higher education, research, development and innovation, and information and communications technology.

