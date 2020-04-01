Coronavirus: Qatar Airways says airport cut staff 40 pct temporarily

Qatar Airways, one of the top Middle Eastern carriers, said there was a temporary reduction of 40 percent of staff at Hamad International Airport due to the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesman said.

Cuts occurred across various areas including food and beverage, retail and ground staff, the spokesman said. The move is being made as a short-term response in light of the reduction in passenger numbers through the airport.

Airlines are among the hardest hit companies as the coronavirus prompts governments to restrict travel, grounding fleets and hitting profits. The announcement comes as Dubai’s government moves to shield its flag carrier, Emirates, from the impact of the crisis by offering unspecified financial aid.

Last Update: 05:37 KSA 08:37 - GMT 05:37