Boeing pulls out of $4.2 bln deal to buy Embraer’s commercial division

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is recognized during a ceremony to sign a trade agreement between the US and China in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2020. (AFP)
AFP, New York Saturday 25 April 2020
Boeing announced on Saturday it was pulling out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of its Brazilian rival Embraer.

The companies had planned to form a joint venture in which Boeing would take an 80 percent stake in that division. The deal had been due to be finalized no later than Friday.

But Boeing said Saturday it was exercising its right to pull out of a preliminary deal reached in July 2018. It said in a statement, "Embraer did not satisfy the necessary conditions."

"Boeing has worked diligently over more than two years to finalize its transaction with Embraer," said Marc Allen, the Boeing executive who led the joint venture plan.

He said that over the past several months the companies held extensive talks on what he terms unsatisfied conditions in the initial accord.

"We all aimed to resolve those by the initial termination date, but it didn't happen," Allen said, without explaining what the unresolved issues were.

