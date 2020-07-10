BUSINESS
Pakistani airline banned from US over pilot certifications

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Thursday 09 July 2020
The US Department of Transportation said it had revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.

The information is contained in a revocation of special authorization dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on Friday.

Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA's authorization to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the
carrier's operations.

Last Update: Friday, 10 July 2020 KSA 02:45 - GMT 23:45

