India agrees to allow US air carriers to resume services in the US-India market

The US Transportation Department said that on Friday the government of India has agreed to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting July 23.

In June, the department had accused the Indian government of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air transportation services to and from India and had issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization before conducting charter flights.

The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing the order and said it had also approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter it was moving to "further expand our international civil aviation operations" and arrangements from some flights "with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries."

In an initiative to further expand our international civil aviation operations, air bubble arrangements with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 16, 2020

"Under this arrangement," it added, "airlines from the concerned countries will be able to operate flights from & to India along with Indian carriers."

Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 02:19 - GMT 23:19