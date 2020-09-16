Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank signs MoU with Israel’s Bank Leumi

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel’s no. 2 lender Bank Leumi to explore areas for future cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, Israel and other international markets.
The deal is intended to open new business and trade opportunities for customers, and support individuals travelling to Israel or businesses looking to benefit from access to new market, ADIB said in a statement.
Israel and the UAE on Tuesday signed an historic agreement to normalize ties.
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 September 2020 KSA 16:40 - GMT 13:40