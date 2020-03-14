Coronavirus: UAE Central Bank announces $27.22 bln fiscal support scheme

The UAE Central Bank announced on Saturday a comprehensive $27.22 billion (100 billion dirhams) targeted economic support scheme aimed at containing coronavirus.



The Central Bank of the UAE had said on Wednesday that it is prepared to support the country’s banking system in mitigating any downside risk from the coronavirus outbreak, according to Abu Dhabi-based The National.

ALSO READ: Here’s how central banks responded to the coronavirus this week as markets dived



The regulator had also added that it has established a committee to ensure there is no disruption in critical services to individual or corporate consumers.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus, visit our dedicated page.



The entity said that it directed banks in the country to have sufficient cash loaded at their ATMs while branches were informed to update customers in case there was a change in opening hours.

ALSO READ:

Dubai announces $408 mln economic incentives for business sector

UAE confirms recovery of three coronavirus cases, bringing total cured to 23

UAE to suspend visas as part of measures to contain coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: UAE suspends flights to Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Syria



Last Update: 16:12 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12