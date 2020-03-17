Alibaba’s Jack Ma donates coronavirus kits to US, Europe, Africa

Chinese billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma is donating millions of coronavirus test kits and face masks to the US, Europe and Africa.

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation would donate 500,000 test kits and 1 million face masks to the US, the foundation said on Friday in a statement shared on Twitter.

Through a donation of 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks, we join hands with Americans in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/tGviVhC6Gx — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 13, 2020

On Sunday, Ma tweeted an image of the ‘first shipment’ of face masks and test kits, saying it was taking off from Shanghai.

“Drawing from my own country's experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus," Ma said. "We can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.”

On Monday, the Jack Ma Foundation also announced donations to Europe and Africa.

Africa can be one step ahead of the coronavirus. To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields. Thank you @PMEthiopia @AbiyAhmedAli for your support. pic.twitter.com/6oKptVCjNx — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

“The second shipment of donations from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation for epidemic prevention in Europe has just arrived at the Liege Airport in Belgium,” the foundation tweeted with pictures.

“To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields,” it said in another tweet.

More than 182,260 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 7,165 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

