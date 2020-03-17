Coronavirus: UAE Majid Al Futtaim limits opening hours at malls in Gulf

The Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim announced on Tuesday its new operating working hours for malls across the region.



According to the mega mall operator, the opening hours will be restricted from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday, excluding its supermarket chain Carrefour and its pharmacies within the malls.



In Dubai, MAF’s malls include Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Deira. Both are major attractions for residents and visitors alike.

According to local media, the move is intended to limit the coronavirus spread. The new timings will apply across the region at all its malls.

The restricted timings will also allow for increased cleaning and sanitization of the properties.

The new timings were mentioned in a letter, seen by Al Arabiya English dated March 17, by “CEO Shopping Malls” to tenants at MAF Shopping Malls.

UAE moves to combat coronavirus

MAF said the company has implemented various steps over the past few weeks to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The move is in line with other restrictions in Dubai, which has moved to shut various attractions including bars and gyms.

Other attractions which have been closed include shisha cafes, desert camps, and buffets. The emirate shut down nine cafes for continuing to sell shisha on Tuesday.

On the same day, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE was “infinitely” prepared to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

