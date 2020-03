France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday announced a 45-billion euro ($50-billion) aid package to help businesses and their employees cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Le Maire also said the government was forecasting a one-percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.

Last Update: 07:27 KSA 10:27 - GMT 07:27