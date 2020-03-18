Saudi Investment Ministry deploys taskforce to ensure business continuity

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) has announced the establishment of a special taskforce to ensure continuity of all services will be provided to existing and prospective investors through teleworking technologies, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development instructed private sector establishments to suspend work for 15 days, and instead activate remote work procedures.
In a letter to all investor partners and beneficiaries, Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, said: “MISA will continue supporting investors and working remotely will not affect the ministry’s service provision. In addition to all services being offered as usual, MISA’s dedicated taskforce will coordinate across all government entities and address any potential issues that stakeholders might encounter that could disrupt normal business activities. The taskforce will also communicate with international investors to address their needs effectively and facilitate their work.”
“The government has announced a program to support the private sector in coping with the consequences of coronavrus outbreak, with special focus on the small and medium businesses. MISA will collaborate with stakeholders and beneficiaries to ensure that support is delivered to the right companies, both to local and international investors. As partners in success, we are keen to tackle this situation across humanitarian and economic levels and are working together to get to the other side of this challenge stronger to achieve our goals and aspirations,” al-Falih said.
MISA’s taskforce can be contacted 24/7 through e-mail (InvestorCare@MISA.gov.sa) or the dedicated WhatsApp number (+966966112035888).
