GCC finance ministers discuss coronavirus countermeasures in virtual meeting

Kuwaiti Minister of Finance Barrak Al-Sheetan in his office during the video call. (Courtesy/ KUNA)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Monday 23 March 2020
Finance ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held a video conference meeting on Monday in which they discussed their respective states’ measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual meeting tackled measures to counter the effects of the crisis on the regional and international economies, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In a related development, finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies agreed to develop an action plan in response to the coronavirus and to closely monitor the epidemic’s impact on markets and economic conditions, the Saudi Secretariat said.

Last Update: 19:47 KSA 22:47 - GMT 19:47

