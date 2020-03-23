GCC finance ministers discuss coronavirus countermeasures in virtual meeting

Finance ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held a video conference meeting on Monday in which they discussed their respective states’ measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual meeting tackled measures to counter the effects of the crisis on the regional and international economies, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
In a related development, finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies agreed to develop an action plan in response to the coronavirus and to closely monitor the epidemic’s impact on markets and economic conditions, the Saudi Secretariat said.
