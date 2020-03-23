UAE suspends all passenger, transit flights to and from the country

The United Arab Emirates suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday citing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

The news agency added that the decision will take effect after 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation.

In the statement, the CAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

“Additional examination and isolation arrangements will be taken later should flights resume in order to ensure the safety of passengers, air crews, and airport personnel and their protection from infection risks,” said the statement.

On Sunday, the Emirates Airline announced that it will continue to operate passenger and cargo flights “to a few countries until further notice, as long as borders remain open, and there is demand.”

The airline reversed its earlier decision of suspending all passenger flights starting from March 25. It said the revised move following “requests from governments and customers to support repatriation of travelers.”

