Coronavirus: UAE closing airports on Tuesday, a day earlier than first announced

United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger flights in and out of the Gulf Arab state on Tuesday night, Dubai Airports said on its website, indicating it would take place 24 hours earlier than initially announced.

“The decision has been made by the UAE authorities to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE,” the state operator said, adding the measure would be implemented from 11:59 p.m. (1959 GMT).

UPDATE: Following a new directive from @gcaauae, all passenger flights to and from the UAE - including inbound, outbound and transit - will now be suspended from 11:59pm on 24 Mar (tonight) for 2 weeks, subject to reassessment. For more information visit https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz pic.twitter.com/IMoFb6Se2N — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) March 24, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Dubai budget carrier FlyDubai announced on Tuesday it was suspending all flights from March 26 to April 9, in line with Dubai airport’s measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday citing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Citizens, residents, and visitors of the UAE should refrain from going out except if necessary or for work reasons, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Monday.

Precautionary measures

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced early on Monday.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE on March 16 ordered all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps have also been asked to close until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions will also be closed until the end of March.

