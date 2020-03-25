Coronavirus: Pompeo urges Saudi Arabia to reassure oil, financial markets

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for Riyadh to reassure energy and financial markets, according to a statement.

“Secretary Pompeo and the Crown Prince expressed their deep concern over COVID-19 and the need for all countries to work together to contain the pandemic. Secretary Pompeo and the Crown Prince focused on the need to maintain stability in global energy markets amid the worldwide response,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

"The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty," she added.

Ortagus also said Pompeo thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s “continued partnership in the face of the Iranian regime’s destabilizing regional behavior.”

Saudi Arabia is set to convene a virtual extraordinary summit bringing together the leaders from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Update: 13:40 KSA 16:40 - GMT 13:40