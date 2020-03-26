BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Middle East flights down 45 percent this week amid coronavirus: Data firm

An Emirates plane at Dubai International Airport. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Thursday 26 March 2020
Text size A A A

Flights in the Middle East are down 45 percent this week, compared with the same week last year, aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.

European flights are down 60 percent this week, equal to 92,000 fewer services, and there are 30 percent fewer services in the Asia Pacific region, according to an OAG presentation.

The global coronavirus outbreak has shattered demand for air travel, forcing several major airlines to ground their fleets.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE suspends all passenger, transit flights to and from the country

US lawmakers nearing $61 bln aviation sector bailout deal amid coronavirus: Report

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 08:44 KSA 11:44 - GMT 08:44

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top