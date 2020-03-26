Middle East flights down 45 percent this week amid coronavirus: Data firm

Flights in the Middle East are down 45 percent this week, compared with the same week last year, aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.
European flights are down 60 percent this week, equal to 92,000 fewer services, and there are 30 percent fewer services in the Asia Pacific region, according to an OAG presentation.
The global coronavirus outbreak has shattered demand for air travel, forcing several major airlines to ground their fleets.
Last Update: 08:44 KSA 11:44 - GMT 08:44