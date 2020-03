Egypt’s central bank said on Sunday it has instructed banks to put limits on daily withdrawals and deposits of 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($636.94) for individuals and 50,000 pounds for companies amid concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

The central bank has also decided to limit daily ATM withdrawals and deposits to 5,000 pounds, it said in a statement.

Last Update: 07:12 KSA 10:12 - GMT 07:12