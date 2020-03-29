Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority launches coronavirus impact economic measures

Saudi Arabia's central bank said banks should agree to restructure financing for customers without extra fees and asked banks to provide financing needed by private sector customers who lost their jobs.



The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said banks should review interest and other fees levied on credit cards in line with the recent drop in interest rates.



The guidelines are part of measures aimed at stemming the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it said.

