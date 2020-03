Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties has suspended construction of a 77-storey residential tower in the Downtown Dubai area near the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, a spokesman said on Tuesday. “In light of the current situation, delays in operations outside of our control have impacted construction on the project,” the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query.

The spokesman, calling the stoppage a “temporary pause”, did not say when construction would resume or be completed.

Read more:

Dubai property group Limitless hires advisers to work on restructuring: Document

DAMAC reports $10 million loss for 2019 as Dubai real estate prices fall

Dubai property prices are falling to 2010 levels amid coronavirus crisis: S&P

Last Update: 14:00 KSA 17:00 - GMT 14:00