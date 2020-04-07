BUSINESS
Coronavirus: Dubai extends suspension of commercial activities until April 18

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through the deserted Barajeel Souq, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in old Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Tommy Hilton, Muhammed Nafie, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 07 April 2020
Dubai extended the temporary closure of commercial activities in the emirate until April 18 in line with its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to a Twitter post by the Dubai Economic Department on Tuesday.

Vital sectors exempted from the lockdown will continue to operate as usual.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are considered essential services and have stayed open while bars, malls, and other commercial activities have been forced to close. Restaurants are operating delivery-only.

Dubai announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8 p.m. to disinfect the emirate and contain the coronavirus. The emirate had previously shut businesses ranging from bars to gyms to limit the spread of coronavirus via human-to-human contact.

City under lockdown

Restrictions on movement in Dubai have increasingly tightened. On Sunday, the emirate said that permits would now be required for any trip outside the house.

As well as drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Dubai are required to register for a movement permit during the 24-hour restrictions as part of a nationwide sanitation program, according to an update on the newly launched Dubai permit website.

Walking and cycling have been introduced on Monday among the transport options given for people to click on while applying for permission to go out.

Dubai Police urged people to register for a movement permit on the website https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits.



