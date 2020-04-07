Coronavirus: Dubai extends suspension of commercial activities until April 18

Dubai extended the temporary closure of commercial activities in the emirate until April 18 in line with its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to a Twitter post by the Dubai Economic Department on Tuesday.
In line with the preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 Dubai Economy extends the circular on the closure of commercial activities until the end of the National Disinfection Programme on the 18th of April 2020. The exempted sectors will operate as usual. pic.twitter.com/wBRH5ed4do— اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 7, 2020
City under lockdown
Watch: #Dubai authorities focused the second night of a nationwide disinfection campaign to sanitize the metro, taxis, buses and trams, videos posted by the Dubai Media Office show, as part of efforts to prevent the #coronavirus from spreading further. https://t.co/d856W04iZy pic.twitter.com/Avz4IqBzXF— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 28, 2020
