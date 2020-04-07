Coronavirus: Dubai e-commerce services like Amazon, Noon exempt from lockdown

Dubai’s e-commerce supply chain is exempt from restrictions on “commercial activity” in line with the lockdown imposed during the disinfection program aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus, the emirate’s Department of Economic Development (DED) clarified on Twitter on Tuesday.

Commercial activity in Dubai, with notable exemptions including supermarkets and pharmacies, was suspended last month. On Tuesday, the DED announced the suspension was being extended until April 18 in line with the current two-week lockdown due to the disinfection campaign that was initiated on April 4.

The latest announcement clarifies that e-commerce facilities such as warehouses are exempt from the ruling or the requirements to have move permits under the lockdown, allowing businesses such as Noon and Amazon to continue their services.

“In line with preventative measures to limit the spread of Corona Virus (Covid-19), The Department of Economic Development in Dubai informs that the warehouses & delivery services supporting e-commerce sector, are considered as an activity under the Supply Chain sector which is exempted from obtaining the move permits,” tweeted DED.

which is exempted from obtaining the move permits. However, they shall operate with the following conditions:



Shall not be receiving customers.



Necessary precautionary measures must be taken with due regard to the guidelines on sanitisation and social distancing. pic.twitter.com/sUrIdMHgbD — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 6, 2020



However, the DED added that these services cannot receive customers in person and must take the necessary social distancing and sanitization measures.

City under lockdown

Restrictions on movement in Dubai have increasingly tightened. On Sunday, the emirate said that permits would now be required for any trip outside the house.

As well as drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Dubai are required to register for a movement permit during the 24-hour restrictions as part of a nationwide sanitation program, according to an update on the newly launched Dubai permit website.

Walking and cycling have been introduced on Monday among the transport options given for people to click on while applying for permission to go out.

Dubai Police urged people to register for a movement permit on the website https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits.

Last Update: 09:49 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49