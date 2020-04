Qatar’s ruler has asked the government to postpone $8.2 billion in unawarded contracts on capital expenditure projects due to the coronavirus outbreak, a bond prospectus seen by Reuters showed.

The spread of the coronavirus may continue to negatively impact the Qatari economy and financial markets and could lead to a recession, the Gulf state also said in the document, dated April 7.

Qatar on Tuesday started marketing a triple-tranche US dollar-denominated bond.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai extends suspension of commercial activities until April 18

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 147 new cases total now 2,752

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in several cities, including Riyadh

Coronavirus: Two-year-old, 72-year-old latest to recover in Kuwait

Last Update: 08:01 KSA 11:01 - GMT 08:01