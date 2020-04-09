Coronavirus: Dubai supermarkets to provide space for suppliers to sell basic goods

Major supermarkets in Dubai including Carrefour and Union Co-op will provide space for suppliers to sell basic commodities to people in an initiative aimed at maintaining the price of goods amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by Dubai Media Office. The space will be provided for free and will save suppliers approximately 47 million UAE dirhams, it said. "The announcement helps ensure the community’s demand for food supplies can be met over the long term, a major focus of the government. Despite the increased demand caused by people stocking up on food items, all authorities have stressed that there will be no disruption in the availability of supplies in the market," added the office. It also acknowledged the key role of supermarkets and retailers in securing food supply to the residents of Dubai. Major retail outlets and cooperatives in #Dubai, including @UnionCoop, Emirates Co-op, @CarrefourUAE and LuLu Hypermarket UAE, will provide suppliers with free spaces to promote the sale of basic commodities for a period of two months starting today, April 9, 2020. pic.twitter.com/0MM3htYx28 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 9, 2020 Developing. SHOW MORE Last Update: 09:35 KSA 12:35 - GMT 09:35