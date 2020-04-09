Coronavirus: Dubai supermarkets to provide space for suppliers to sell basic goods

Major supermarkets in Dubai including Carrefour and Union Co-op will provide space for suppliers to sell basic commodities to people in an initiative aimed at maintaining the price of goods amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by Dubai Media Office.
SHOW MORE
Major retail outlets and cooperatives in #Dubai, including @UnionCoop, Emirates Co-op, @CarrefourUAE and LuLu Hypermarket UAE, will provide suppliers with free spaces to promote the sale of basic commodities for a period of two months starting today, April 9, 2020. pic.twitter.com/0MM3htYx28— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 9, 2020
Last Update: 09:35 KSA 12:35 - GMT 09:35