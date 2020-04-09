Tunisia to receive $280 mln from Islamic Development Bank to combat coronavirus

The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) plans to lend Tunisia $280 million to tackle the coronavirus crisis, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, as part of an urgent aid package to support member states.
The bank said on Twitter that the bank had allocated $2.3 billion to help member states combat the pandemic.
