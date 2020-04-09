BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Tunisia to receive $280 mln from Islamic Development Bank to combat coronavirus

The new Tunisian 10 dinar note. (Supplied)
Reuters, Tunis Thursday 09 April 2020
Text size A A A

The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) plans to lend Tunisia $280 million to tackle the coronavirus crisis, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, as part of an urgent aid package to support member states.

The bank said on Twitter that the bank had allocated $2.3 billion to help member states combat the pandemic.

Read more:

Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, Iraq, Iran likely to get IMF coronavirus aid: Report

Tunisian parliament grants PM special powers amid coronavirus pandemic

Tunisia prints banknote featuring first woman doctor, Dr Tewhida ben Sheikh

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 15:18 KSA 18:18 - GMT 15:18

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top