Coronavirus: Turkey says it has no plan for agreement with IMF

Turkey is not planning to make an agreement with the IMF, a presidential spokesman said on Sunday, as the country eyes funding options to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ibrahim Kalin made the comment in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Turk.
On Saturday the Turkish government announced the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Turkey had risen by 5,138, with 95 more deaths, taking the nationwide death toll from the pandemic to 1,101.
Turkey’s total confirmed cases stood at 52,167, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday.
The number of recovered cases stood at 2,965, with 542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 33,170, Koca said on Twitter.
Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order.
