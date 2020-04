Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during an online government meeting that it was important that each participant of the global deal on oil production cuts sticks to its pledges.

OPEC and other leading oil producer including Russia agreed to reduce their combined oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June.

Last Update: 13:50 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50