As currency crisis deepens, Lebanon PM Diab rebukes central bank governor

A man heads to the Lebanese central bank, in Beirut, Lebanon. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Beirut Saturday 25 April 2020
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab rebuked central bank governor Riad Salameh on Friday, questioning his performance after a steep fall in the pound currency and calling on him to clearly explain to Lebanese where the policy was headed.

Diab said the crisis-hit country had suffered $7 billion in additional losses since the start of the year and that liquidity in the banking system was running out, with $5.7 billion in Lebanese deposits exiting in January and February.

Diab said it was urgent that an economic reform plan, a draft of which emerged earlier this month, be quickly passed to avert further crisis.

