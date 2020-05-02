BUSINESS
Lebanon's banking association rejects government's rescue plan

A worker walks outside the Lebanese Central Bank that has been shut down as part of the preventive measures against the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Beirut Friday 01 May 2020
Lebanon's banking association said on Friday it can in “no way” endorse a government economic rescue plan it was not consulted on and which would destroy confidence in Lebanon, deter investment, and hurt any chance for recovery.

In a statement, the association called the plan's revenue and expenditure measures “vague” and not backed by a precise
timeline for implementation, and said it did not address inflationary pressures that could lead to hyperinflation.

The association urged MPs to reject it, in part because it violated private property, and said it would soon present a plan
of its own that could restore growth.

