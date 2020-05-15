BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia raises $1.53 bln in local sukuk: Finance ministry

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 3.8 billion riyals. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Friday 15 May 2020
Saudi Arabia has raised 5.755 billion riyals ($1.53 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 3.8 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 6.549 billion, maturing in 2025, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 1.95 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.296 billion, maturing in 2030.

