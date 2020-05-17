Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is not planning for or even considering a margin loan backed by its investment in SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund, it said on Sunday in response to a media report.
Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that the $300 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) was planning to borrow about $10 billion by pledging some of its investment in the fund.
“PIF has ample liquidity and has not been engaged with anyone to raise margin loans against its Vision Fund stake”, the sovereign wealth fund said in an emailed statement.
SoftBank’s finances are being squeezed after a disastrous bet on co-working firm WeWork and souring portfolio bets on start-ups.
Read more: Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia's PIF buys stakes in Boeing, Citi, Disney, Facebook
The Japanese company said last month it expected the $100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen ($16.8 billion) due to the worsening performance of its tech bets, which will tip the group as a whole into its first loss for 15 years
On Friday, PIF disclosed having bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, giving it a portfolio of nearly $10 billion in US-listed stocks.
Saudi Arabia’s PIF denies media report of loan backed by SoftBank investment
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is not planning for or even considering a margin loan backed by its investment in SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund, it said on Sunday in response to a media report.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 39603 Views Study predicts coronavirus ‘hidden period’, end date in US, UK, Italy, Spain, France
- 29545 Views Cats can spread coronavirus, cat-to-human COVID-19 transmission possible: Researchers
- 3161 Views Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at residence
- 1253 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia plans to double its testing program to 36,000 tests daily
- 929 Views ISIS tried to destroy this church, now Muslims and Christians join hands to rebuild
- 545 Views UK-Australian jailed in Iran in good health ‘considering her situation’, says family
- 89015 Views Coronavirus: Two strains, 70 mutations of COVID-19 exist in the UAE, study finds
- 52790 Views Coronavirus is less deadly than we thought, says German expert
- 39603 Views Study predicts coronavirus ‘hidden period’, end date in US, UK, Italy, Spain, France
- 37667 Views Coronavirus: Sweden built herd immunity without lockdown, now the world follows suit
- 22849 Views Coronavirus in UAE: Etihad Airways operates repatriation flights until May 30
- 20743 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to impose 24-hr lockdown for Eid holidays when Ramadan ends