Saudi leading lender NCB’s net profit up 2.1 percent, impairment charges sharply up

National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia’s biggest lender, on Sunday posted a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, as a rise in net special commission and fee income offset a sharp rise in impairmentcharges.
NCB’s net profit was 2.83 billion riyals ($745.5 million) for the period that ended March 31, up from 2.78 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.
EFG Hermes had a forecast of 2.4 billion riyals for net profit, while FAB Securities had projected 3.28 billion riyals.
The bank said total operating income increased by 7.2 percent mainly due to the increase in net special commission income - which for Islamic lenders is comparable to net interest income.
Investment-related income, fees from banking and services and foreign exchange income also rose.
