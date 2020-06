A new electronic foreign exchange trading platform will open on June 23 as part of efforts to unify the price of dollars on a parallel market, the Lebanese central bank said on Wednesday.



In a circular the central bank said licensed money changers would input their transactions into a digital application and that sales would have to be in line with a dollar price range agreed with the central bank.

-Developing

Read more:

Expecting the collapse: Meet Lebanon’s young political party ready to take power

Watch: Lebanon's unprecedented crisis, challenges and paths forward

Lebanon banks criticize government for exclusion in IMF talks

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07